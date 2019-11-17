El Paso Mayor Dee Margo gave his third State of the City address Thursday, kicking off his speech by urging El Pasoans to give to the El Paso victims relief fund by the Nov. 25 deadline.
“Never have we been reminded more of the importance of family and community than we were on Aug. 3 – a day when senseless evil and hate took the lives of 22 members of our community and wounded 26 others,” Margo said.
“In this season of giving, I implore you to dig deep if you can.”
The luncheon is organized each year by the El Paso Chamber. In his speech, Margo highlighted the city’s progress, including low crime rates, strong economy, surging Downtown investment, the completion of many projects funded by the 2012 quality of life bond and the response to the migrant surge.
But, he added, there is more work to do. Wages in El Paso are rising but still too low, the tax burden on residential homeowners is too high and the education system needs improvement, he said.
“I believe we are positioned with a real opportunity to lead and inform our state and nation as a city,” Margo said. “We have nothing to apologize for. Our population and demographics represent the future. Our median age is 32 years, and we are a binational, bicultural and bilingual region.”