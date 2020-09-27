El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, in his remote State of the City address Monday, didn’t spend his time expressing worries about the dangers COVID-19 poses to the people, jobs and economy of El Paso and the region.
Sponsored by the El Paso Chamber, the state of the city event was part of an ongoing series of pay-to-watch addresses last week and this week.
Facing five challengers in the Nov. 3 election, the mayor matter-of-factly described the city’s finances, the new annual budget “passed with no increase in our tax rate,” and where taxpayers’ money goes:
• 62% to public safety after a 4% or $5.8 million increase
• 8% for streets
• 6% for two parks
Margo didn’t ignore the fact that the city has also faced tragedy in the past year: a flood of desperate immigrants, the Aug. 3 Walmart shooting and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Until a vaccine is available, we will persevere by stopping the spread with face coverings, social distancing and proper hygiene,” Margo said. “Perseverance is part of our historical DNA.”
In the past nine months, Margo said, the city repaired 66,359 potholes and repaved 41 residential streets.
The $413 million public safety bond proposition voters approved last November was a great accomplishment, he said, providing money for a new Eastside police regional command center in that heavily populated, fast-growing part of town, along with a new Westside fire and EMS station, among other things.
“During my three years as mayor, we have focused on areas neglected or forgotten far too long,” he said. “We have made big investments in the Northeast with the redevelopment of the Cohen site, a recently approved master planned housing development, and we have listened to neighborhoods concerned about isolation and safety such as the Angora Loop area.”
For those accomplishments, the mayor gave a shout-out for the “diligent leadership” of Northeast city Rep. Sam Morgan, who was arrested last year and faces felony charges for allegedly hitting his wife.
Margo also offered kudos to city Reps. Isabel Salcido and Henry Rivera, crediting them for the city going from $51 million a year in annual spending on quality of life and street projects to three times that.
“That equates to over 500 capital projects completed on time and under budget,” he said. “These capital improvement projects have supported over 45,000 direct and indirect jobs.”
Wrapping up his address, Margo said, “We are one of the safest cities in the U.S. and we have received two All America City designations in the last three years!”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
