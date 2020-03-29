El Pasoans, many at home in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, took to social media Thursday morning with a question: Did anyone else feel the ground shake?
Aaron Velasco, a professor of geological sciences at UTEP, confirmed that El Pasoans weren’t going crazy. It was an earthquake. But, no, he said, it’s not the end of the world.
A magnitude 5 earthquake north of Pecos, Texas, could be felt “broadly but not strongly” in El Paso Tuesday morning around 9:20 a.m., Velasco said.
“There is very little chance of damage occurring. I know it is a heightened time for us, but rest assured this particular earthquake does not pose a threat,” he said, admitting that he hadn’t even felt it.
He said it’s not common to feel earthquakes in El Paso, but it does happen, ticking off several off the top of his head: There was one that was felt in the Lower Valley in 2011, a very small, magnitude 2.5, earthquake in 2012 and another several years ago.
El Paso is located on a seismic fault, the East Franklin Mountain fault, which “built the mountains the way they are today,” Velasco said. But it’s been at least 10,000 years since it was responsible for a terrain-altering earthquake.
“The earthquake hazard in El Paso is low, meaning there is a low probability we will have an earthquake,” Velasco said. “But it is not zero.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.