A swanky soap shop chain will open its first El Paso store in the coming months, giving El Paso shoppers hope for more boutique retail options to come.
Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics will open at Cielo Vista Mall sometime in the coming year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration.
The U.K.-headquartered company opened its first store in 1996 and has 198 stores in the United States, including 16 in Texas.
A spokeswoman for Lush said the company did not have any additional updates on the upcoming location. Simon Properties, which owns Cielo Vista Mall, also did not provide any further information about the Lush store.
According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration, the project will cost about $395,000 and is being designed by Dallas-based Droese Raney Architecture.
The boutique sells an expansive line of house-branded bath and beauty products, including shampoo, soap, moisturizers, fragrances, body scrubs and their famous bath bombs. It’s unclear in which part of Cielo Vista Mall the new Lush will open.
Lush is one of those stores that seems to be everywhere but El Paso, including in Albuquerque, Phoenix, Tucson and Austin. But over the past several years, El Paso has started to get some of the mainstay storefronts found in other medium-large cities, including Whole Foods, Lululemon and Kendra Scott.
Several other stores have recently opened or renovated in Cielo Vista Mall, including a Hallmark Gold Crown and Cuidado Con El Perro.
Fossil and Starbucks, once near the mall’s main entrance, have moved to other locations on the first floor.
A Forever 21 store at Cielo Vista Mall will remain open. It is not one of the 178 stores slated for possible closure due to the clothing chain’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.