The parent company of one of Texas’ most beloved cafeterias is exploring the sale of its operation and assets as it reviews its business and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The future of Luby’s, which is owned by Luby’s Inc., is up in the air. In a news release to investors Wednesday, the company announced it would immediately pursue the sale of Luby’s operations and real estate assets and would distribute the net proceeds to stockholders.
There is no timeline for when the sale would go through, and it’s unclear if there are any potential buyers. A call to Luby’s Inc. was not immediately returned.
The news release stated that some Luby’s restaurants would remain open during the sale. The three El Paso locations have been closed since late March due to COVID-19-related closures, and it’s unclear whether they will reopen again.
Restaurants in Texas are now allowed to operate their dining rooms at 50% capacity, but some have chosen to remain closed.
Buffet-style restaurants have been hit particularly hard by the economic fallout that has followed in the wake of the pandemic. Last month, Souplantation, a 42-year-old buffet-style restaurant chain with 97 locations across the country, announced it is closing for good due to the coronavirus.
Luby’s Inc. also owns the burger chain Fuddruckers and Culinary Contract Services, a catering company. The news release indicated that these parts of the business are also up for sale.
The company said there are options for how it could be sold, including selling Luby’s operating divisions or selling the company in its entirety.
“We believe that proceeding with this sale process followed by distributions contemplated under a proceeds distribution plan will maximize value for our stockholders, while also preserving the flexibility to pursue a sale of the company should a compelling offer that delivers superior value be made,” said Christopher Pappas, president and CEO of Luby’s, in a news release.
Luby’s last week also released its second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, reporting that sales at the chain grew 1.5% year over year. The second-quarter report does not include the financial impact of COVID-19, when restaurants began shutting down.
The company said it has implemented cost efficiencies at its restaurants, including tighter menus and restructuring corporate overhead.
Luby’s also received $10 million from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, according to a news release.
Officials said the full extent of the pandemic’s impact to the business is unknown and depends on “future developments that are uncertain and unpredictable, including the duration of the spread of the pandemic, its impact of capital and financial markets on a macroscale and any new information that may emerge concerning the severity of the virus, its spread to other regions, the actions to contain the virus or treat its impact, and consumer attitudes and behaviors, among others.”
In 2019, Luby’s closed nearly 30 locations, but none in El Paso.
As of Friday afternoon, the three El Paso Luby’s remained closed.
