Luby’s, the Texas institution and purveyor of square-shaped fish fillets, mac and cheese and other comfort foods, has been saved by Chicago entrepreneur Calvin Gin.
On Monday, Luby’s Inc. announced it has an agreement to sell its restaurant business to an affiliate formed by Gin in a $28.7 million deal. The sale includes 32 locations, which will remain open, the company said.
In El Paso, the Luby’s at 1188 Hawkins is among the restaurants included in the deal, according to a news release.
It’s not clear what will happen to the other El Paso location at 3601 N. Mesa near UTEP. The company could not be reached immediately for comment.
Luby’s also expects the more than 1,000 employees that work at the 32 restaurants will be offered positions by the new owner.
Calling Luby’s one of the iconic brands in the Texas restaurant market, Gin said in a statement the sale “will allow us to continue serving the many loyal Luby’s customers at these locations and to provide long-term employment opportunities for the many associates currently at these locations.”
Gin is a co-founder or partner in several ventures, including Helios Visions, WorkPlate, and Charming Studios. He was also involved with the family business, the Flying Food Group, one of the largest airline catering companies in North America, as a vice president and in other roles.
Battered by the pandemic along with other buffet-style restaurants, in June, Luby’s Inc. announced plans to sell off its restaurants. Then, in September, the company’s board voted to liquidate the business.
Luby’s officials said the company contacted more than 235 entities before accepting the offer from the Gin group.
The deal includes ownership of the Luby’s Cafeteria brand and 32 restaurants but does not include the real estate owned by Luby’s or the company’s Fudddruckers operations, according to the news release.
