Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in El Paso last weekend and spent a couple of hours in the company of Republicans at the El Paso County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser.
The dinner, held Saturday, Feb. 1, at the El Paso Marriott near the airport, was a fundraiser for the county’s Republicans and highlighted the local and national party successes of 2019.
“It’s a great day to be a Republican,” said Adolpho Telles, chair of the El Paso County Republican Party.
Patrick greeted nearly every table before delivering a 40-minute speech in which he touted the actions of Texas Republicans on topics like abortion, property taxes and tort reform.
Patrick also shared photos of him and President Trump, as well as cute dog photos.
Patrick told El Paso Inc. that local races, even in a majority Democratic city like El Paso, can impact statewide initiatives and momentum.
“As lieutenant governor running statewide, I’m near the top of the pyramid,” Patrick said. “I’m depending on those Republican officeholders, whether a sheriff or mayor or county judge, to get their people out. It’s very important to build the party to have that whole infrastructure.”