Lower property taxes? Don’t count on it.

Countless El Paso businesses have been hit hard by emergency measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 and more than 28,000 El Pasoans have filed for unemployment, but that won’t stop the taxman.
The El Paso Central Appraisal District will send out valuation notices at the end of this month to owners of commercial, residential and other properties setting their market values, effective Jan. 1 – before the pandemic.
“We heard that the Houston CAD mailed out like over a million notices and people are incredulous that property would be appraised at market value,” said David Stone, deputy chief appraiser of the El Paso CAD.
But under state law, the taxes property owners pay to school districts, cities, counties and other jurisdictions are based on the Jan. 1 value of their property.
If a business or home is seriously damaged by fire, wind, flood or some other event before Jan. 1, the owner isn’t liable for the taxes on the property’s previous value.
But if disaster strikes after the rendering date, property owners are responsible for taxes on the property’s full value – as a rule, Stone said.
Last week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton addressed the issue in response to an April 9 query from state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, chair of the Senate Committee on Property Tax.
Bettencourt asked whether Gov. Greg Abbott’s March 13 disaster declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic might open the door to a “temporary tax exemption” due to economic losses but no physical damage to property.
Paxton ruled that “purely economic, nonphysical damage to property caused by the COVID-19 disaster is not eligible for the temporary tax exemption” established after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
So, while the disaster caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will not result in a reduction of taxable property values this year, barring some emergency action by the state, Stone said, the CAD is “going to walk back” some of the upward revisions made to residential values as part of its revaluation process this year.
“I think everybody’s kind of taking it one day at a time right now and just waiting for business to open up again. And then maybe people will start looking at whether we need to do something,” he said. “But, as of right now, we’re kind of stuck with business as usual.”
Veteran property tax consultant Jeff Siegal agreed that it’s likely to be a rough year for business property owners being hit hard by the severe restrictions put in place by the state, counties and cities to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“The government always gets its money,” he said.
Siegal urged property owners who’ve suffered economic damages to appeal their valuations to the Central Appraisal District and the Appraisal Review Board, or ARB, if necessary.
“It’s a big dilemma, but hopefully they’ll settle everything before going to the ARB,” Siegal said. “It’s all unchartered waters at this point.”
But, he said, the ARB does have the leeway to lower property values based on information presented to the board, and that is one possible way around the Jan. 1 values set by the CAD.
Still up in the air is how the review boards will run their hearings, which are usually conducted in small rooms that are often crowded – exactly the kinds of settings forbidden under current disaster orders.
