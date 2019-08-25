El Paso Country Club golfer Rick Garibay offers a breadcrust to a goose that has taken up residence near the 18th hole drive box. A gaggle of Canadian geese, apparently without papers, arrived at the club several weeks ago. Possibly concerned about being deported, the rest of the flock pushed on several days ago. But this goose stayed on, oblivious to the current political situation. Since then she has trained passing golfers to offer whatever they may be carrying in the way of munchies. She seems to be doing well on a diet of burrito pieces, crackers, cookies, fig bars and cheesy snack. A bit shy initially as golfers approached, she now runs up to stopped carts to see what may be on the menu.