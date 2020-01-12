After 27 years at ABC-7, news anchor Estela Casas signed off for the last time Monday with words of thanks.
“To my community, you at home watching, thank you for walking with me on this journey,” she said. “To my supervisors who believed in me, thank you. To my friends who lifted me, thank you. To my family, thanks for loving me. And to my three children, you are my heart and will to live every day to the fullest.
“You all make my life better. I hope I have made your life better, too. Thank you. I am so very grateful.”
Earlier that day, the El Paso Community Foundation and KVIA Channel 7 hosted a farewell event for Casas in Downtown.
She was a broadcast journalist for 37 years, including 27 at KVIA. She is leaving TV news to take on a new role: executive director of the University Medical Center of El Paso and El Paso Children’s Hospital foundations.
“God has placed so many special people in my path to help me do the right thing. This is where he is leading me now,” Casas said. “I grew roots in local television news, having worked in English and Spanish language TV. But now I grew wings to follow my passion.”