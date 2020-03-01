Long-vacant building under renovation as Downtown revitalization spills into Texas Street

A century-old building on Texas Ave. near Downtown will soon get new life and a new name.
The four-story building at 1125 Texas Ave. is being turned into five stories of Class A office space known as Star City.
Jonathan Rogers, the owner of the building, said the space was attractive because it is close to Downtown but still has ample parking and stellar views. He said he bought the building a couple of years ago and did not immediately remember how much he paid for it.
“I like the history of the place and that it’s right next to Downtown,” said Rogers, who is also a part owner in the historic Abdou Building in Downtown. “I lived in Brooklyn for a while in my 20s, and it reminds me of an up and coming area, and is kind of similar to Sunset Heights.”
The building was constructed in 1917 and has been vacant for nearly 30 years. Rogers said the building’s most recent use was apparel manufacturing in the 1990s.
Rogers and his partner Chris Malooly, president of EPPX Construction, declined to say how much they are investing in the project.
“It’s a relatively decent sized investment,” Malooly said.
Each floor will be an 11,000 to 12,000-square-foot office condominium, and Malooly said tenants have the opportunity to buy or lease the spaces.
Construction on the building will begin in July and shell spaces will be turned over to tenants in January 2021, Malooly said.
In addition to a renovation of the original building, there are plans to add a fifth floor with a rooftop patio space.
The renovation is being designed by In*Situ Architects. Malooly said the building will get a new facade made with plaster, glass and metal and will incorporate some of the original masonry.
The building will also get a new elevator system, new plumbing and electrical systems and a retail component on the ground floor.
Malooly is also a partner in the renovation of the nearby Firestone building, a two story former body shop that was designed by famed Southwest architect Henry Trost.
“We’ve got some really cool stuff we’re working on that I think will help this building and that building create a little synergy,” Malooly said.
The location of the building on Texas, he said, is great for interested businesses because it’s close to Downtown, minutes away from the interstate, close to border bridges and in a part of town with demand for office space.
“Right now it’s very difficult for small, medium and even large businesses to own in Downtown because of the condition of some of the buildings,” Malooly said. “It really helps feed the local economy down here.”
Andre Rocha, an associate broker for CBRE, said the building’s proximity to the DCL, or dedicated commuter lane, on the international bridge makes it attractive for companies in Mexico that have clients in El Paso.
“We’re right next to the Magoffin Historic District, where business started in the U.S.,” Rocha said. “We’re modeling it for business in El Paso.”
The area of Texas Ave. in the blocks leading to Downtown is home to several newer businesses, including Podium Finish bike shop and café. There are also several office buildings in the area, including the Social Security Administration and some city departments.
Malooly said he hopes the renovation of the building will add to the amenities for businesses and employees who work Downtown.
“There are so many people who come here for work, in just these two blocks,” Malooly said. “The problem is keeping them here after work.”
