The nation’s largest urban wilderness park, Franklin Mountains State Park, will soon have a visitor’s center. Construction continues on the $6.5 million facility, which is on the west side of the mountain in the Tom Mays Unit off of Transmountain Road. It will include park information, offices for the park administration, retail space, a classroom building and interpretive material on the park’s natural and cultural history. Park officials broke ground on the facility in June 2018 and say they will announce an opening date in 2020.