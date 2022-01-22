The purchase of United Bank of El Paso del Norte by New Mexico-based First American Bank is just what longtime stockholders have been hoping for – as long as it results in a bank that will still cater to El Paso’s small businesses.
Greg Marrs, president of First American Bank, which was founded in 1903 and has 17 branches in New Mexico, said the current president of United Bank, Norm Peters, will stay on as market president in El Paso.
“While the name will change on the building, the feel to the customer in terms of the attention they get and the service they get, we have a very high expectation that would continue as it was at United Bank with even more emphasis on being high-touch, high customer service,” Marrs said Friday.
The sale, announced Jan. 14, will be followed by a letter of notification to stockholders and a regulatory review and likely approval by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., better known as the FDIC.
“We expect it to take at least four months to get to a closing, but it could take six,” Marrs said.
As for the United Bank stockholders, most of whom have been holding their shares for two decades with no return, Marrs said, “We’re assured that the stockholders are going to be thrilled with this transaction.
“All I can say is it’s a good deal for them, so I expect they will be happy. It’s also very favorable to El Paso, the employees and customers.”
In a statement released the day of the announcement, El Paso businessman Mike Verlander, who is chairman of United Bank’s holding company, Southwest United Bancshares Inc., or SUBI, said, “The SUBI and United Bank directors and executive officers could not be more excited about the announcement of this great strategic partnership.”
United Bank has nearly 50 employees, more than $300 million in assets and 540 shareholders, the large majority of whom bought $10 shares – a lot of them – to put the new bank on its feet in 2001.
“We view First American as a strong community bank with which to affiliate,” Verlander said. “We are excited for our customers and employees to have the opportunity to continue with First American.
“They, like us, value community banking and the important role it plays in El Paso. Following the combination with First American, our customers will realize the benefit of an expanded offering of products, services and resources.”
Upon completion of the merger, he said, “First American will have 21 branches serving New Mexico and Texas and is expected to have assets in excess of approximately $1.9 billion.”
Always watching United Bank closely is Les Parker, an original investor who served as its CEO and president for 19 years before retiring in 2020 in the midst of a dispute with the bank’s board and holding company over their secrecy concerning purchase offers, among other things.
“The people who started this thing and bought stock in it did so because they wanted a bank in our community that would focus on small business,” he told El Paso Inc. last week.
He applauds the purchase offer on the table and the returns shareholders will receive.
“Once their stock is purchased, they will look back and see that for each year that they’ve owed it, they have earned a decent return on their investment,” he said, adding that he is one of the largest stockholders. “I can tell you, the stockholders will like this.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
