In just a few days, the Lower Valley will get a new wholesale grocery store.
Economy Wholesale Grocers opens Oct. 9 at 411 N. Zaragoza. The store, which sells wholesale and bulk grocery, food and other supplies, is the newest location for Economy, which first opened in 1958.
“We want to embrace this market and be the best neighbor we can be here, and contribute to the growth and the neighborhood,” said El Paso businessman Paul Dipp, president of Economy Wholesale Grocers.
As part of the opening, the company has also rebranded from Economy Cash & Carry to Economy Wholesale Grocers.
Dipp declined to disclose the price tag for the new Economy Wholesale store, but said the project was a full remodel with more than 150 mostly local individuals working on construction.
“Everything was taken down to the concrete slabs,” Dipp said.
The 84,000-square-foot space has a somewhat similar feel to a national chain like Costco, with pallets of bulk items and giant hominy cans lining the aisles. But it also has a distinct El Paso vibe with local details everywhere, thanks to Suzanne Dipp, the designer of the space. There are no membership fees at Economy.
The building was once a K-Mart, and old wood and materials from the long-gone department store have been made into new desks and shelving throughout the back-of-house parts of the store.
There are also vintage metal desks in employee offices, thrifted chairs and other pieces of upcycled and remade furniture. Suzanne Dipp said she wanted to honor the past throughout Economy’s new store.
“We’re only here because of everything that comes before us,” she said.
There’s a special employee yard, with just-planted olive and fig trees and other native landscaping. There’s also a trucker lounge for vendors making deliveries.
The “Customer Care” and “Customer Sales” signs inside are an homage to the city’s vibrant history of hand-lettering, Suzanne Dipp said.
The store will employ about 50 people, said Javier Delgado, manager of the new store. Positions vary from cashiers to sales, to overnight stockers.
Delgado said the most challenging position to fill was for forklift drivers.
“It went smoother than I thought it would,” Delgado said. “The biggest challenge is forklift drivers. There’s competition, and they have a certain skill. Not everybody is certified to drive a standard forklift.”
Throughout the pandemic, Paul Dipp said, the company has managed to get most of the products it needs despite the travel restrictions imposed on the U.S.-Mexico border. He added that El Paso’s grocery store market has remained vibrant.
“We had to address the fact that the bridge was closed, which was a very new dynamic for El Paso and us,” Dipp said. “We’ve been able to successfully access most of our products. The product availability has changed in the last 90 days and has become a little more difficult.”
He said recent raw materials and labor shortages have increased costs of transporting products, especially from overseas, but that the supply of essentials like water and toilet paper have remained steady.
He’s also seen a resurgence in trends for buying bulk as a cost-saving measure by families, especially as prices on food continue to rise.
“The grocery industry in general is going through the greatest inflationary period it has had in decades,” Dipp said. “It’s something that’s been noted by our customers. The market itself is healthy and vibrant. It’s in transition because some have been gainfully employed and others haven’t had that opportunity.”
Economy first opened in 1958 and has its other location on Paisano. At the new Zaragoza location, there’s a giant painted 58 sign as an homage to the business’ opening year.
The lots surrounding the new Economy store have also been bought and are under development.
“We came out here and everything was open,” Dipp said. “When we first decided to get this, in spring 2019, we understand that everything that was available then is no longer available. The Lower Valley is growing, and we’re glad to be a part of it.”
