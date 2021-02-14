A charter school founded in El Paso has set its sights on Far East El Paso for its next step in growth.
The El Paso Leadership Academy, at 1918 Texas near Downtown, will open a new middle and high school campus this August at the corner of Joe Battle and Pebble Hills.
The move comes as charter schools continue expanding their presence in El Paso after decades of traditional public school dominance in the city.
While El Paso has seen an influx of charter campuses from large Texas-based chains like IDEA and Harmony, the El Paso Leadership Academy started here in the city and has focused its student population on middle schoolers in the city’s center.
Omar Yanar, founder, CEO and superintendent of El Paso Leadership Academy, said the new school campus project came about because of demand from families at the middle school who wanted an option to continue sending their children to EPLA for high school.
He said the school received a large amount of interest from families in Far East El Paso, which is why they chose that side of town for the new campus.
“Our middle school families were so adamant about continuing with us,” Yanar said. “We felt that it was the perfect time to see how our families felt, and our families were resolute to say that if they could stay with us from grades nine to 12, they would.”
The Far East campus will start with grades six through nine and will continue adding grades each year, with a capacity for 600 middle and 600 high school students.
The Texas Street location will also continue operating after the new campus opens, Yanar said. It has about 220 students, and renovations will bump up capacity to about 300. The campus has remained in virtual learning mode since last March, and Yanar said it would continue until the region’s COVID-19 numbers lowered to the “yellow” designation or better.
The new campus, which is being designed by El Paso-based Root Architects, will open up about 100 new jobs, Yanar said, including teacher positions, staff and other school faculty. He said the El Paso Leadership Academy has already filled several of the new teacher positions.
The charter school is working on the new campus with the Heritage Charter Development group, an El Paso-founded, full-service company that helps charters develop and finance new campuses.
David Bingham, a principal at Heritage Charter Development, said the group was awarded the EPLA project through a competitive process.
“We’re happy to get involved and support Omar’s vision, both with what we believe is one of the most innovative school campuses we’ve seen, and support his activity,” Bingham said.
Heritage Charter Development has also worked on several other El Paso and Texas charter campuses, including Harmony locations throughout the city.
To fund the new project, Yanar said the EPLA received a loan from Heritage Charter Development and is also pooling about $7,000 in donations from 2020’s El Paso Giving Day toward the project.
The charter school has also received about $1.7 million in funding from the Texas Education Agency’s charter startup and high quality replication grant programs.
El Paso’s charter scene was made up of mostly locally-founded and run schools until about five years ago, when larger chains began expanding into the borderland.
IDEA Public Schools, a charter chain based in the Rio Grande Valley, has touted plans to build dozens of campuses in the region by the middle of this decade. There are currently five IDEA campuses in El Paso County.
Bingham said he’s not aware of any other group that does the full-service work for charters that Heritage does, and that El Paso’s accelerating charter growth still slightly lags behind other large Texas cities.
“The state of Texas has a robust charter program, and there’s a lot of growth statewide. El Paso’s no exception,” Bingham said. “El Paso probably has average or less than average growth compared to other cities that are experiencing even more than El Paso,” Bingham said.
Bingham said Heritage has not been impacted by any shortages of labor in El Paso, and said the company prefers to work with smaller subcontractors on their projects. Heritage Charter Development has about 20 employees, he added.
“We prefer to hire small subcontractors and maintain close relationships for greater productivity. We’d rather hire two small subcontractors instead of one large,” Bingham said. “We build throughout Texas and don’t experience any work ethic like in El Paso. We bring our El Paso teams to other cities with great results. We want to empower small companies, and there’s never a shortage of those kinds.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpaosinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
