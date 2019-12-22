Ronald McDonald House Charities of El Paso began its celebration of the season of light and giving Dec. 11 with the 34th annual Lights of Love house lighting and open house celebration at 300 E. California.
The house was decorated inside and out by volunteers and El Paso Electric at the event supported in part by Dede Rodgers, The Hospitals of Providence and Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino.
The lighting ceremony featured a very special visit by Santa Claus, as well as holiday treats, outdoor movies, and performances by the St. Patrick Cathedral Elementary and Middle School Choir and Mariachi Campanitas de San Patricio.
Since 1984, Ronald McDonald House has provided a home away from home for hundreds of families with seriously ill children who are undergoing treatment in nearby hospitals.