At 9 p.m. on Aug. 3, the Star on the Mountain flashed 23 times in honor of the 23 people who lost their lives in the mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart a year ago. The star, which has come to represent El Paso, shines every night through the efforts of the El Paso Chamber with support from individuals, businesses and community organizations.
