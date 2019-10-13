Anthony speed trap?
Re: “Former mayor resurrects newspaper” by David Crowder, Oct. 6-12, 2019 page 3A:
As a former Anthony hoodlum (teenager) and current neighborhood grumpy old man, I would like to voice my opinion on the issues that were written in last week’s El Paso Inc.
Let’s start with the size of the Anthony police department. I recall this being an issue ever since I was in high school and has continued to this day. More is better than less I say. We are over twice the population size compared to then, and the police department has grown about equally.
While this is a great small town with very little crime to speak of, “kids will be kids” or as I say, teenagers will be “hoodlums” and our police have to deal with it. And now the town not only deals with our population growth but the growth of Anthony, New Mexico, and the traffic it brings.
Which brings me to: Is Anthony a speed trap?
The answer is NO. They are not hiding speed limit signs or themselves. They are not targeting certain people (I might have some firsthand knowledge on this). There is no evidence of Anthony being a speed trap only suspicion.
What I feel they are doing is patrolling certain areas where speeding is a real problem and a danger. Remember Anthony, Texas, is the thruway to Anthony, New Mexico, and brings additional traffic. I am especially thankful that school zones are a priority. Enforcement of the law to protect the public is not the same as creating a corrupt system to create false speeding violations for money.
Next up is the issue of the elections or lack of them.
Apathy (as related to elections) seems to be growing in this town. I would mostly attribute it to the fact that we are a working community that just can’t seem to find the time for politics. While this is a problem, it is what is happening, and I do not believe there was anything illegal in the process. Anybody that wants the election information has access to the information. Or they can just Google it.
This brings me to the last point: the audits or lack of audits.
This has been a pet peeve of mine since I moved back to Anthony. There is no detailed accounting of city funds. I was never able to draw enough city interest to look into this, and I doubt it will happen now (but, hopefully, the apathy will eventually subside).
Overall, Anthony, Texas, is a hidden gem in the El Paso area. It is safe, quiet, friendly and affordable. It is a throwback to what seems to be a lost time. This does not exempt the town of problems. Hopefully, the younger population will realize that they need to participate in the process to maintain what we have.
Ricardo Fraire
Anthony