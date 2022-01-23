Myung-Soo Ahn, the consul general of the Republic of Korea in Houston, traveled to El Paso to recognize local veterans of the Korean War, as well as to recognize elected leaders for their efforts to keep the history of the Korean War alive.
The event was hosted by the Korean American Association of El Paso and sponsored by the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council Houston Chapter and the Consulate General of Korea in Houston.
U.S. Rep Veronica Escobar, state Sen. César Blanco, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Mayor Oscar Leeser spoke and were recognized at the event, held Jan. 15 at Marriott El Paso.
They were recognized for their efforts to raise awareness of and pass legislation to dedicate a portion of U.S. Highway 54 in Northeast El Paso as the “Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway.”
