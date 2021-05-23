The foundation started by El Paso Grammy-nominated artist Khalid and led by his mom, Linda Wolfe, recently announced the recipients of its 2021 performing arts scholarships.
Ariah Labrado at Eastlake High School and Raul Romero at Pebble Hills High School each received $10,000 merit-based scholarships to pursue higher education in a performing arts program. They were recognized for their academic achievements and artistic ability.
“The Performing Arts Scholarship Program is dedicated to supporting talented students who want to pursue their passion in college,” said Wolfe, who is executive director of the foundation. “And we’re delighted to contribute to the next step in their journey as artists.”
The scholarships were sponsored by Mattress Firm.
The foundation was started by Khalid in 2019 to support music and schools in underserved communities in the region and has since grown to include a variety of initiatives.
