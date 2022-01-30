KVIA Channel 7 will soon get new leadership after decades under the helm of general manager Kevin Lovell.
Lovell last week announced his retirement from the news station, after nearly 40 years with ABC-7. His last day will be June 1.
Brenda De Anda-Swann, who has been with KVIA since 1998, will succeed Lovell as general manager.
“My fondest wish has come true,” Lovell said. “I really wanted to have someone who had longstanding ties to KVIA and El Paso. It’s not the type of job that was well suited to come from outside El Paso. They have to know the station and the market.”
KVIA is owned by Missouri-based News-Press & Gazette Company, a family-owned business.
Lovell began his tenure at KVIA in 1980. He departed to work at other Texas news stations, including in Amarillo and San Antonio, and returned to KVIA in 1995. He became general manager in 1999.
De Anda-Swann, KVIA’s news director, is a graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso.
“It is an incredible honor – and responsibility – to be entrusted with KVIA and its legacy,” De Anda-Swann said in a news release. “It’s a unique station with deep roots in the borderland, and we are relentless in our commitment to viewers.
“I carry with me the dedication of those who’ve worked to make ABC-7 so successful over the years and look forward to taking on the challenges ahead.”
Lovell said after he retires, he and his wife are planning to move to Atlanta, Georgia, to be closer to one of their children. He said he also plans to spend more time outdoors on runs, bikes, swims and more.
“I love El Paso and will come back and visit frequently,” Lovell said.
While most of Lovell’s work at KVIA has been off-camera, he has made a regular appearance on TV nearly every year around Christmas. Yes, it’s the fruitcake story – the goofy “report” that involves Lovell receiving a fruitcake from a fictitious aunt, going to great lengths to avoid it and, finally, being force-fed the dense cake filled with candied fruit.
Lovell said he doubts the story will continue to run annually after his retirement. He made the segment in 1990, and, when he returned to KVIA in 1995, he said someone had the idea to resurrect the segment for the holidays.
“I was so touched because I had never thought about it being recurring and continuing on an annual basis,” Lovell said. “Every year since then, I’ve made certain the story was returned to ABC-7.
“I used to ask, ‘OK, when is it going to run so I can gather my family around the fire.’ Now I don’t have to remind them. I thought, it’s so corny that I just promoted continuance.”
Lovell said the fruitcake story might get one final run near his retirement date.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
