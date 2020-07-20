Areal estate development company new to the El Paso market is starting work on more than 1 million square feet of industrial speculative space.
VanTrust, based in Kansas City, launched Phase I of a two-phase project that will include multiple buildings in Far East El Paso.
The first phase, at 514,000 square feet and four buildings, will be built between Mercantile Avenue and Paseo Del Este Boulevard. Josh Meredith, director of development for VanTrust, said the company chose the area because of its proximity to Interstate-10, Loop 375 and the Zaragoza international bridge.
He said El Paso has a healthy market for speculative development.
“We were drawn to the market because of really strong market fundamentals,” Meredith said. “There’s relatively low supply of new construction, and there’s a very low vacancy rate in El Paso.”
He said VanTrust has already received inquiries on the properties, but that nothing has been finalized. He declined to comment on the cost of construction.
“We think that El Paso has a great relationship with what’s going on with the manufacturing in Juárez and warehousing and distribution that supports that in El Paso,” Meredith said.
VanTrust has Texas offices in Dallas and has also completed projects in the Fort Worth area and in Austin.
The second phase of the El Paso project will be on a 30-acre site in Far East El Paso and will include two buildings at 241,650 square feet each.
Last week, global real estate firm CBRE released its Q2 2020 El Paso industrial market view, which shows vacancy remains low, at 3.7% in El Paso and 2.9% in Juárez.
There are 12 projects and 1.8 million square feet of space under construction, according to CBRE, with nine of those projects being “on spec,” which means the owners are speculating that tenants will come.
The second quarter closed with 134,955 square feet of net absorption, a measure of the increase in occupied industrial space. That’s down from 2019 levels, according to CBRE.
About 176,210 square feet of space was completed in the second quarter.
Asking rates for space are up above $5 for the first time, and the average asking price per square feet closed at $5.33 in the second quarter.
As the low vacancy rate has driven up rents in the industrial real estate market, several other out-of-town companies have made their first investments in the region.
Dallas-based Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development announced last month it had broken ground on a 370,000-square-foot industrial building at 12590 Rojas.
New York-based Raith Capital Partners and Massachusetts-based Equity Industrial Partners announced in February that they had jointly acquired 22 industrial buildings in the region for an undisclosed price. They were sold by IDI Logistics and Russell Hanson in a deal that included 2 million square feet of industrial space and 35 acres of land, mostly in El Paso.
And construction continues unabated in nearby Santa Teresa, New Mexico. New buildings going up in industrial parks there will add 500,000 square feet of available space for warehouse or industrial use.
