Juno
Photo provided by El Paso Zoo

The El Paso Zoo’s 54-year-old Asian elephant, Juno, was recovering last week after having surgery. Veterinary staff removed a malignant mass in her right mammary gland. When the tumor stopped responding to the cancer treatments Juno had been receiving for four years, veterinarians determined that the surgical removal of the mass or hospice care and eventual euthanasia were the only options available, according to a news release. They chose to remove the mass. ‘Juno still has a long road to recovery in front of her, but she is strong and will continue to get better every day,’ El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano said in a statement.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.