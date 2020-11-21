The El Paso Zoo’s 54-year-old Asian elephant, Juno, was recovering last week after having surgery. Veterinary staff removed a malignant mass in her right mammary gland. When the tumor stopped responding to the cancer treatments Juno had been receiving for four years, veterinarians determined that the surgical removal of the mass or hospice care and eventual euthanasia were the only options available, according to a news release. They chose to remove the mass. ‘Juno still has a long road to recovery in front of her, but she is strong and will continue to get better every day,’ El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano said in a statement.
