Former state Rep. Joe Pickett has sued the city over the franchise fee assessed on El Pasoans’ water bills, charging that it is an illegal tax.
Pickett, who served on the El Paso City Council in the early 90s, says the fee got his attention last year when the city raised it to $6, prompting him to write a letter to El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez in February 2020 asking what the fee was for.
That fee generates more than $13 million a year, he said, and the $5 environmental fee that is also added onto residential water bills raises about $11.5 million. Pickett wanted to know what both are for and how the money is spent.
“My feeling is, as a former City Council member and a former state representative, that the city is just trying to find ways to raise revenues by adding fees here and there and increasing fees thinking no one would notice,” Pickett told El Paso Inc. “I’m still waiting for an answer to my letter a year later.
“Two months after I contacted Gonzalez, I contacted my city rep, Isabel Salcido, and she hasn’t responded either. So, after a year of pondering this, I finally filed suit on Oct. 30.”
When that got no attention, Pickett sent out a statement to local news media outlets last week announcing the suit. The case is filed in 384th District Court and the first hearing is set for March 15.
He is represented by Roger Borgelt, an Austin attorney.
El Paso City Council members were briefed on the case this past Tuesday in executive session, but the city does not comment on lawsuits.
“I wish I didn’t have to file a lawsuit because this has taken time and money,” Pickett said. “All I want is answers.”
Franchise fees are typically assessed on private utilities, such as El Paso Electric, Texas Gas Service and cable companies, as compensation for wear and tear to city streets and as payment for the right to use them.
But the city of El Paso also imposes a $1.24 monthly franchise fee on El Paso Water’s residential customers and a $6 a month franchise fee on Environmental Services Department’s residential customers.
That fee is separate from the $19 a month that Environmental Services charges for residential trash pick-up and the $5 environmental fee for recycling.
“The environmental fee is for all things environmental – graffiti abatement, street and alley cleaning, park litter control, among other things,” said Ellen Smyth, managing director of Sun Metro and Environmental Services.
Franchise fees can be assessed for the use of city streets, Smyth said, but the revenue doesn’t necessarily go toward street maintenance and repairs.
“It goes into the general fund, and they can use it for whatever they want to use it for,” she said, referring to the City Council and administration. “That’s what the general fund is for.”
Beyond that, she said, “you’re talking to the wrong person.”
As for how the Environmental Service franchise fee revenues are spent, Pickett’s lawsuit seems to answer that question, citing the city’s 2020 budget resolution.
It states that “the Environmental Service Franchise fee will be used as follows:”
$6.6 million for residential street maintenance
$2.7 million for the purchase and acquisition of Fire Department replacement vehicles
$1.3 million for Police Department major capital equipment
But disclosing how much money is raised doesn’t justify how it is spent, the suit contends, especially if the fees generate surplus revenue.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
