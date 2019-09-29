Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush will headline this year’s U.S.-Mexico Border Summit.
“Gov. Bush is widely respected by both sides of the isle,” Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela said in an interview. “His pragmatism as governor was appreciated by many and his insights into trade and foreign affairs is outstanding.”
The full-day summit is being organized by the Borderplex Alliance, a private-sector led regional economic development organization, and the Mission Foods Texas-Mexico policy research center at Southern Methodist University.
Bush, son of former president George H.W. Bush, served as Florida governor from 1999 to 2007 and ran unsuccessfully for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016.
“I suspect he will address the current international climate and status of the USMCA trade agreement and talk about the importance of Mexico and the United States in creating jobs and a more secure hemisphere,” Barela said.
Bush has a bachelor’s degree in Latin American Studies from the University of Texas at Austin and is the co-author of the 2013 book “Immigration Wars: Forging an American Solution.”
His wife, Columba, grew up in León, Mexico. They met while he was on a study-abroad trip to Mexico.
This year, the Borderplex Alliance is partnering with the El Paso Community Foundation to present the U.S.-Mexico 10K race and “Border Tuner” interactive art installation.