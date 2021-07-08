After a six-year process and a full cohort completing the program, the School of Pharmacy at the University of Texas at El Paso has been accredited.
The accreditation is bestowed by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education and means the program is in compliance with the group’s standards.
In May, UTEP graduated its first cohort of pharmacy students, which was necessary to get the accreditation, according to UTEP officials.
Jose Rivera, the founding dean and a professor in the UTEP School of Pharmacy, said the school has done everything possible to prepare students for careers after graduating. Rivera is also an adjunct professor with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.
“It’s a very rigorous process and requires that we have a really sound curriculum, qualified faculty and staff, and especially great students,” Rivera told El Paso Inc. “We met all those, are fully compliant, and now we can post it on our website and everywhere else.
“It’s a landmark, but it’s just one step forward. We will continue to improve our curriculum and everything we do for our students.”
The next step for newly graduated students is to pass the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination and the Multistate Pharmacy Jurisprudence Exam to get licensed to practice in the U.S.
Heather Howell, a UTEP School of Pharmacy student who graduates in 2024, said she chose UTEP’s program after completing her undergraduate studies in California. Part of what drew her was the emphasis on the patient, mandatory Spanish courses and the opportunity to take on leadership roles in different organizations.
“I’ve always been interested in the sciences,” she said. “Once I graduated, I got a bachelor’s of science in biology in California. I was in between medical and pharmacy school, and really wanted the chemistry of how drugs affect the body.”
UTEP’s pharmacy program started on campus in 2017. UTEP previously had a co-op program with the University of Texas at Austin for students pursuing doctor of pharmacy degrees.
“It was small but really created a foundation to establish a school of pharmacy,” Rivera said. “El Paso has been underserved in terms of pharmacists, and the new curriculum emphasizes aspects of what pharmacists need to do.”
Rivera added that the pharmacy school in the future could expand its program offerings to include graduate degrees. The school is currently for doctor of pharmacy students.
In addition to pharmacy work at places like Walgreens and CVS, the pharmacy industry is booming with specialties.
“There’s a lot of diversity, and there’s more to it,” Rivera said. “Some pharmacists go into the drug industry, clinical trials or helping with drug information services. There’s a lot more out there.”
El Paso has a shortage of pharmacists as it does doctors, dentists and other health care professionals. There are also opportunities for more specialized positions like critical care pharmacists, sterile compound pharmacists and nuclear pharmacists.
“In El Paso we still need pharmacists,” he said. “We also know some settings, directors or leadership in pharmacy have not developed more specialized practices because they didn’t have pharmacists to begin with. Some hospitals have pharmacists practicing in ICU, oncology. It will continue growing. There was hesitation to expand because there weren’t enough to begin with.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.