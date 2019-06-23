After years of advocacy by El Paso community leaders, the Texas Tech University System has received $20 million to open a dental school in El Paso.
It will be the first dental school in West Texas and first to open in Texas in more than five decades. Texas Tech University System Chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell was in El Paso to make the official announcement Monday.
“This is the most important (legislative) session we’ve had as a (university) system since 1969 when Texas Technological College became Texas Tech University,” Mitchell said. “It’s a wonderful time to be a West Texan.”
Also approved during the 86th Legislative Session, which ended last month, was $17 million for a new veterinary school in Amarillo.
The state funding for the El Paso dental school adds to the $25 million gift from the Hunt Family Foundation and $6 million grant from the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation.
“The creation of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine comes at a critical time in our region’s history,” Texas Tech El Paso President Richard Lange said at a news conference. “Currently, West Texas faces a severe shortage of oral health care professionals.
“In El Paso, we have about 1 dentist for every 4,800 residents. Across the United States, it’s about 1 for every 1,600 residents. So we have about a 70% shortage.”
The school is slated to open in 2021 and will include a 38,000-square-foot clinic with 130 dental chairs that will serve as both a training ground for students and a provider of low-cost dental care for the community.