During a typical El Paso summer, a 100-degree day is usually just referred to as Tuesday. Or Wednesday. Or any of the other days of the week.
We’re a hot city, but we’re getting hotter.
Seven of the top 12 years with the highest number of 100-degree days have occurred in the past 20 years, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Santa Teresa.
On average, the past 30 years have seen about 25% more 100-degree days than in the past 130 years.
“Any scientist that tries to deny that the earth has been warming over the last several decades, you kinda have to dismiss that person because they’re not looking at fact,” said Tom Bird, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Santa Teresa. “It’s hard to dismiss fact when it’s in the numbers.”
Data on 100-degree days are just a measure of a day’s highest temperature, Bird said. But he added that more 100-degree days correlate to warmer years on record overall.
“They are linked,” Bird said. “It’s hard to get more 100-degree days without it being warmer than average.”
From 1879 to 2010, El Paso saw an average of 15.4 days with triple-digit temperatures. But from 1981 to 2010, that average jumped to 20.5 days.
Bird pointed out that the temperature data from the 1800s is less reliable. Not all of the readings followed the same methods, leading to some inaccurate measurements. The record shows that 1884 had 66 days of 100-degree weather, but Bird said those readings are likely skewed too high due to poor placement of the thermometer.
“It was in an area that was hotter than it should have been, in Downtown sitting on a roof,” Bird said. “You don’t want a thermometer sitting on a roof.”
Bird said a number of factors have contributed to El Paso’s warming, including the urban island effect and climate change. The urban island effect happens when buildings, concrete and asphault absorb heat and radiate it back into the environment. City centers are often hotter than rural areas.
“Maybe a part of this increase from 15.4 (100-degree days per year on average) to 20.5 is that we’ve urbanized El Paso a lot more than we did in the past,” Bird said.
El Pasoans like to point out it’s a dry heat, which makes it easier for sweat to evaporate and for evaporative coolers to work effectively. But that’s not always the case.
Bird said it might be more humid in some areas of El Paso than in the past due to modifications in the environment, including more swimming pools, grass, golf courses and agriculture.
“If you talk to the old-timers, people who have been here 70 or 80 years, people all seem to say ‘oh yeah, the evaporative coolers used to work so much better,’” Bird said. “We do modify our atmosphere by our activities. Some of that has been by increasing the relative humidity.”
The year 1994 was a hot one for the borderland. El Paso’s all-time high, 114 degrees, occurred on June 30, 1994, the data show. The longest streak of 100-degree temperatures was 23 days, also in 1994. And the most days per year of 100-degree heat was 62 days, also in — you guessed it — 1994.
Bird said El Paso typically sees most of its 100-degree days in June, but this year most of those days occurred in July.
El Paso’s weather is about a month behind climatological normals, Bird said. Remember that wonderful fresh day in the middle of May? That was just a normal post-winter cold front that usually would have happened in April, he said.
“What we’re thinking is that we’ve had a slow start to the monsoon. The take is that it’ll probably come around August or September,” Bird said. “Monsoons might last longer than normal, into September. But once we get good moisture the 100-degree days will taper off.”
