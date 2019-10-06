Four-and-a-half years after construction began, the 7.4-mile long, $680 million Border West Expressway opened Thursday, providing drivers a more direct route from the Westside to the Lower Valley and vice versa.
El Paso’s only toll road, driving it is free during a “toll deferral” period, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Toll tags can be obtained at txtag.org.
Described by TxDOT as an engineering feat, the expressway includes a mile-long bridge that runs along the U.S.-Mexico border. Work crews used 10 million pounds of rebar and poured 103,000 cubic yards of concrete, or enough to fill 10,300 concrete trucks.