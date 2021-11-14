Investors move forward despite El Paso's arena gridlock

Development has been at a standstill in the Duranguito area of Union Plaza for years because of uncertainty about the city’s arena project, which has been delayed by lawsuits aimed at protecting the historic neighborhood.
But two property owners tired of waiting for something to happen have begun restoration projects of their own.
Businessman Enrique Guajardo has three restoration projects underway simultaneously: the Coffin House and Rock House, which share the 400 W. Overland address, and the Pancho Villa Stash House at 327 Leon.
They all date back to the late 1800s and were in bad shape when Guajardo acquired them. He intends to put them into commercial use – after much restoration work, which is now busily underway.
Asked why he chose this time and that neighborhood to start restoring historic buildings, the 41-year-old Guajardo had a strong reason:
“This is something I grew up within my family,” he said. “We always invested in downtown areas. We have different properties in different cities downtown – Juárez, Guadalajara, Mexico City and here in El Paso.
“That’s something I grew up with. We always loved the downtowns of the cities. We believe that the downtowns are the most important spots in cities. If you go to any city, downtown is where the main attraction is.”
He has high praise for those who have invested heavily in Downtown, particularly Paul Foster who restored the historic Mills and Centre buildings and then the 92-year-old Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park with the help of state and federal historic tax credits available to owners of properties on the National Register of Historic Places.
“You can see the growth of a city by just having the downtown area renovated,” Guajardo said.
While he supports the restoration of the historic Duranguito buildings that stand in the footprint of the city’s planned multipurpose center, or arena, Guajardo steers clear of stepping into the controversy.
“I don’t want to take part in the debate about what should they do,” he said. “Whatever they decide to do works for me.
“My position is they need to restore that property – or do something. They don’t have any people investing money. There’s no property tax income. They’re not hiring people.”
Meanwhile, Guajardo’s going to a lot of trouble to restore the Pancho Villa Stash House and Coffin House, which was El Paso’s first wooden house, built in 1880.
The Stash House, built between 1898 and 1900 at 331 Leon St., got its name from the raid by U.S. federal agents. Amid the Mexican Revolution, they found and confiscated $500,000 in cash and jewels worth $30,000 that Villa, a revolutionary leader, was holding for rebel forces in Mexico.
El Paso historian Bernie Sargent, who did the walk-through with Guajardo and El Paso Inc., noted that Villa’s real name was José Doroteo Arango Arámbula.
“This is going to be a restaurant, and I really want to serve authentic Mexican food – not Tex-Mex,” Guajardo said. “I want real mole like people in Oaxaca make.”
He bought the Rock House at the corner of Overland and Leon streets, from Mike Patino, who ran a café and gallery there and was asking for $479,000 for the property.
Guajardo didn’t say if he paid that price, but he intends to use the 1,200-square-foot residence with three bedrooms as an Airbnb rental.
He also owns the Paisano Truck Stop a few blocks away that was built between 1920 and 1930, when Paisano served as the main highway through El Paso.
A few blocks away at 315 W. Overland, Mike Churchman’s 17 tenement units are being refurbished and remodeled by his son, Justin.
“We’re selling the building to my son, and he’s doing it,” Churchman said. “He’s the developer, and his intent is eventually to do the entire block.”
The elder Churchman had hoped to sell his properties along Overland to the city, especially the former Explorium children’s museum site, which he thought would be a great place for the $19.5 million children’s museum that voters approved in 2012.
It would, Churchman thought, fit in with the city’s plans for the area with the centerpiece being the 15,000-seat multipurpose arena that voters approved in the same bond election.
But the arena project has been tied up in court, and the city picked a nearby address, 201 W. Main, to build a high-tech, $70-million children’s museum made possible by private donations.
So Churchman and his wife, Laurie Paternoster, have returned to El Paso from Ecuador, where they retired, to deal with their properties in Union Plaza.
“We’re going back to our original plans – nice apartments, granite countertops and refrigerated air-conditioning,” Churchman said, adding that they’ll charge less than market rent for the 600-square-foot apartments.
He believes the lawsuit brought by UTEP historian Max Grossman and a retired Houston oilman, J.P. Bryan, to prevent the city’s demolition of historic buildings in Duranguito, has hurt property values and diminished the area’s prospects for new development for years.
Last week, the El Paso City Council voted to seek a settlement of the lawsuit and take steps to secure the damaged buildings in the planned arena footprint, raising questions about the future of an arena in Duranguito.
