A lab in Central El Paso is doing the behind-the-scenes work that happens after you get swabbed for COVID-19 at a city testing site.
Exova Diagnostics has been operational since February and has been processing COVID-19 tests for three city-run testing sites since July. The company recently announced that its testing panels now include an option for a dual COVID and flu A and B test.
“As we transition from normal testing for COVID into flu season, it made sense to add that as an option, as a service to the city,” said Blake Anderson, CEO of Exova Diagnostics.
Exova Diagnostics has administered 97,832 COVID-19 tests since July, Anderson said, and added that about 10% of tests since the end of November have been dual COVID and flu A and B.
The El Paso-based company also has clients across the country, and has processed more than 351,805 COVID tests since February, Anderson said.
Anderson added that the company has a partnership with a group called LTS, a national COVID test specimen collector, municipal governments, school districts, colleges and large corporations in other states.
Exova uses machines and automation for batch processing of tests, which executives said helps ensure patients receive the results they need quickly.
The company has 43 employees in El Paso and nine in California, Anderson said. Its El Paso operations are in the Cardwell Collaborative building on the Medical Center of the Americas campus in South Central.
“El Paso is where we’ve put our focus, and we’ve been really glad to see that there are a lot of qualified individuals that have joined our team,” Anderson said.
For many patients getting tested at city sites, there’s point A and B: get swabbed, and get your test results.
The PCR test specimens travel via courier to the lab, where they are run through complex but surprisingly compact machines trained to detect the virus that causes COVID-19.
Turnaround for results is usually about 24 hours, Anderson said, and the lab runs continuous shifts 24 hours a day, every day.
Testing at the city-run sites is at no cost to the patient but isn’t necessarily free. Patients are asked for insurance at the testing sites, and the tests are billed to the insurance companies.
If a patient doesn’t have or declines to provide insurance, Anderson said there are federal programs and CARES Act funding that pick up the tab.
“Everyone in public health said we don’t want there to be barriers to testing, we want to make sure that everybody who needs to get a test gets one, and act accordingly,” Anderson said.
COVID testing sites have become a fixture throughout the city over the last 20-plus months. Many private practices and pharmacies also provide testing. There are also at-home antigen tests that offer rapid results with a different testing mechanism than the PCR tests that Exova processes.
Anderson said ultimately the goal is for everyone to get tested for COVID, but that he doesn’t think Exova directly competes with the at-home tests.
“Each has a function in getting information to those patients and health care providers,” Anderson said.
Exova Diagnostics has some capacities for testing beyond COVID, including for urinary tract infections.
“Molecular diagnostics is a huge field. PCR has come forward and everyone relates that to COVID, but really it’s about pathogen detection, and it can be in multiple forms for multiple mediums,” Anderson said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
