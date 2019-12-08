An extraordinary program, Tapestries of Life, is building what will be the largest orphanage not only in Mexico but also in all of Latin America. It is just outside the tiny town of Guadalupe Distrito Bravo, across the border from Fabens, Texas.
Several weeks ago, I had the opportunity to take a tour with its founder, Pastor Steve Brewer.
Brewer is from the Midwest but has been serving orphans in the Juárez area for more than 30 years and taken missions to other Latin American countries.
Polly Vaughn, vice president and chief financial officer of Pizza Properties in El Paso, went on one of his missions to the Dominican Republic and says, “The flood of Central American migrants to our border region coupled with the violence in Juárez has left many children unaccompanied and alone in the world. Pastor Steve has been called to right this wrong and change the lives of many for the better.”
The DIF, Mexico’s social assistance agency has already asked him to take 600 kids, far more than he can manage. They believe that there are more than 7,000 needy kids in the Juárez area and will be making referrals to him once the facility is complete.
Brewer lived in El Paso and would bring kids over from Juárez for special medical needs. He then started an orphanage in the Guadalupe area and moved to Fabens to be closer to his work.
Realizing that a bigger program was necessary, he eventually decided to build a 50,000 square foot facility for 200 children. (He will be able to take up to 400 if necessary.)
In addition to a massive and ongoing fundraising effort, Brewer has received help from volunteer workers from all over the world. They come for a week to “take a vacation with a purpose.”
To date, he has had volunteers from Canada, Mexico, Scotland, Germany, Indonesia, Holland, Russia, Spain, France, Costa Rica, Colombia and Africa as well as many parts of the United States. In fact, volunteers have come from every state except Montana.
Many of the volunteers are highly skilled and bring resources from their home areas.
For example, when a Wisconsin farmer decided to cut down his oak trees, volunteers used the lumber to make bunk beds, brought the parts down to Mexico and assembled them. Dutch volunteers committed to building a dorm room for six children and decorated it as if it were Holland. A group of firefighters painted their room with a firefighting theme.
There are separate wings or living areas for children of different ages and sex but all will live in the six-bed dorm rooms. Ideally, there will be about 250 square feet per child.
Next door is a large cafeteria and eating area that will also have a stage so that kids can put on performances. Because of the numbers involved, food will be brought in by tractor-trailer from the SMART supermarket in Juárez.
Brewer is a genius at raising support for his project. The land was donated, even though he had to build a road to get to it. McDonald’s donated $60,000 worth of playground equipment and Dell Tile provided 60,000 square feet of tile.
The tiny town of Guadalupe suffered enormously during the height of the drug violence, and its population shrank to roughly 1,000. Although there are some prosperous cotton fields in the area, the town itself looks half abandoned. When you drive through it and then continue on a winding dirt road to Brewer’s project, you wonder if what he and his partners are doing can be true. Then suddenly the astonishing buildings appear.
Despite all Brewer has accomplished, there is more to do. He needs volunteers with skills in plumbing, electronics, and heating and cooling. He could use food preparation professionals to help set up his large kitchen.
There are also still funding needs. Although the main dormitory is 95% finished, much still needs to be done with the cafeteria. In all, at least another $1 million needs to be raised. Those who are interested can donate by going to TapestriesOfLife.com/Donate.
One sad note. As we left Brewer’s project and returned to the United States, he pointed to a large building to the right. That was the Tornillo Detention Center. Brewer estimated that the building was about the same size as the facility he is building. At one point it housed 2,600 children. That’s about 20 square feet per child as compared to the 250 that he feels is needed.
Morgan Smith writes frequently on border issues and can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net.