The El Paso City Council moved forward Monday with the city’s most expensive and controversial incentive package to date to bring a Great Wolf Lodge resort to town.
The incentive agreement was approved in a 7-1 vote, with city Rep. Alexsandra Annello voting no.
It was the second such vote by the council in a year, and was made necessary by changes the Texas Legislature approved this year to open the state’s economic incentive program to a few more cities, including El Paso.
Last October, City Council unanimously approved an incentive package that’s been estimated at $50 million over 15 years to locate a 350-room Great Wolf Lodge and waterpark at I-10 and Artcraft.
City officials emphasize that the estimates are just that and a lot could happen over the 10-to-15 year terms of the different incentives. The same goes for the actual cost of the project itself, which is estimated to total at least $170 million.
Great Wolf has predicted its resort would bring 500,000 visitors a year to its El Paso location.
The project has been controversial because of opposition from existing hotel owners who don’t like the incentive package and because of the terms of the land swap the city will make to obtain the 44-acre site.
In exchange for the site, El Paso businessman Paul Foster’s FSW Investments would receive 2,300 acres of undeveloped property in Northeast El Paso that some contend is worth far more than the 44 acres.
On Monday, the council terminated the October agreement and approved a new one in line with legislation that took effect Sept. 1 and all but ensures El Paso’s eligibility for state incentives to help fund the Great Wolf project.
Great Wolf has 18 months from the date of its agreement with the city last year to decide whether to go forward with the project.
The city’s 10-to-15 year incentive package for Great Wolf would refund the city’s hotel occupancy taxes along with sales and property taxes from the resort and convention center property to Great Wolf, as well as city sales taxes from businesses within 1,000 feet of the center.
Great Wolf contends it needs higher incentives than it might get from a larger city because of El Paso’s smaller size and relative isolation. The company is banking on visitors from Mexico to make the project successful.
In September, Great Wolf opened its newest and closest location in Scottsdale, Arizona, with an 85,000-square-foot water park.
If the Texas comptroller’s office approves the terms of El Paso’s agreement with Great Wolf, the project would also be eligible for up to $4 million a year in rebates of the state’s portion of sales and hotel occupancy taxes for 10 years.
However, city officials say if the comptroller’s office rejects El Paso’s plan, the city itself has pledged to make up for the loss of the state incentives. Then, the $40 million would come not from taxes but from the city’s Impact Fund.
The money in that fund, created to help the city finance economic development projects, comes from a portion of the franchise fees that El Paso Electric pays the city as compensation for its use of city property and rights of way.
Those franchise fees are paid monthly by electric customers.
If all goes as planned, El Paso’s Great Wolf Lodge would open in 2021 and create a new kind of attraction for tourism and family visits, as well as conventions and conferences.
“If you look at El Paso hotel occupancy and traffic at the airport, we’re busiest Sunday through Thursday,” said Jessica Herrera, the city’s economic development director. “But we’re not as busy Thursdays through Sunday.
“A lot of the families and people who come to work here, they’re going to be able to bring their families here and extend their stay.”
