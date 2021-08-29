It was a day for mayors last Wednesday at the El Paso Central Business Association’s first in-person gathering in well over a year.
The keynote speaker was Juárez Mayor-elect Cruz Perez Cuellar. And among the 130 attending the luncheon at the DoubleTree Hotel were El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima.
Perez Cuellar is 52 years old and will be the first Juárez mayor not to come from one of the traditionally dominant parties in Mexico, the PRI or PAN, but from the relatively new Morena Party, whose leader is Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
The incoming Juárez mayor is also the outgoing three-term senator for the state of Chihuahua. The outgoing Juárez mayor, Armando Cabada, is an incoming at-large member of the Mexican Congress for the state of Chihuahua.
Perez Cuellar’s Senate term doesn’t expire until 2024, but with his election to another office, that term now ends Sept. 9, the day before he is sworn in as mayor of Juárez, a city with a population of 1.5 million.
Asked why he’s leaving a far more prestigious office to run for mayor, he said, “I was born in Juárez. I’m in love with Juárez. I tried in 2004, but I lost.”
A lawyer and longtime businessman, Perez Cuellar is also a longtime friend of El Paso businessman Tanny Berg, a former president, the founder and current board member of the Central Business Association.
“He will do whatever he needs to make this administration his administration and a good one, a memorable one, a good one for businesses both in Mexico and in El Paso,” Berg told the audience.
Asked about his three main objectives in an interview with El Paso Inc., Perez Cuellar said they are security for Juárenses and visitors, rescuing the city’s many parks from neglect and improving the city’s drainage systems to prevent serious flooding that comes chiefly during the summer monsoon season.
Unlike El Paso and other U.S. cities, Juárez cannot sell bonds for public improvements, but Perez Cuellar said he has already met with the head of the North American Development Bank, Calixa Mateo, in San Antonio to discuss an investment for parks and infrastructure.
“They said, bring us a project,” he said. “They have lots of money and they are not allocating it.”
The other big priority is making Juárez a safer place to live and visit.
“We need better security so the people of Juárez can live in peace,” he said. “Juárez is a city with many hardworking people, and they don’t ask too much. They work a lot. But when it comes to the crimes of kidnapping and extortion, it’s not as bad as it was, but you cannot let your guard down, not ever in Juárez.”
The lack of adequate security is a big problem for thousands of people from Central America who come north hoping to find asylum in the United States who are apprehended at the border, held for processing and then deported to Mexico to wait in place while their amnesty requests are reviewed.
Hungry and broke, often because they were robbed along the way, those refugees become vulnerable targets for drug smugglers, Perez Cuellar said.
“They say, ‘You want to go to the United States? Let’s try this. If you want me to help you, you have to take this package with you and you’ll get paid.’”
For those who chose to wait, and there are many, the cost of what care and support they get is borne by Mexico.
“We don’t have any help from the U.S., but the Mexican government opened a big refugee center in Juárez and we are paying for it,” he said.
The other security issue is ensuring the safety of tourists and business people, and while the often visited areas of Juárez are patrolled and safe, there’s a lot more to do, he said.
“It’s not easy,” he said. “First of all, we have to have a good collaboration between local government, state government and the federal government.
“And second, we have to have very good communication with the U.S. authorities. Sometimes it’s better, but I want to have the best coordination ever.”
He also wants more security cameras on the streets, especially in tourist or known problem areas.
“For security, you need surveillance,” he said. “We don’t have that.
“I want to have the best coordination with law enforcement agencies ever. And second, in Juárez, we have to use technology. Juárez doesn’t have video cameras on the streets. We have to invest money to do that.”
Asked about the maquiladoras, the industrial plants for which Juárez is well known, Perez Cuellar said they are a thriving bright spot, largely because “we have a very low problem with COVID in Juárez.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.