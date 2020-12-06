The incoming El Paso district attorney, Yvonne Rosales, has asked the entire staff of the DA’s office, about 190 people, to reapply for their positions, leading to the departure of dozens of attorneys.
The move has shaken up an office that was headed by Jaime Esparza for 27 years and left former prosecutors scrambling to find jobs in a tight job market.
Janet Monteros, president of the El Paso Bar Association, said El Paso usually has a very low number of unemployed attorneys.
“It was of great concern,” Monteros told El Paso Inc. “We’ve notified as many law firms that we can to ask if there are any openings, and we’ve had a very positive response. We’re very hopeful people will be able to find a place very quickly and thrive.”
The news of the departures came last week when James Montoya, assistant district attorney, said Rosales had asked the entire staff of the office to reapply for their positions.
Montoya, who was defeated by Rosales in the Democratic runoff in July, told El Paso Inc. that about 54 individuals, including 28 attorneys, did not get their jobs back, and a dozen more attorneys declined to reapply.
He said the departure of so many attorneys could impact the cases that come through the DA’s office.
“Those cases that were on the cusp of going to trial, in spring of 2020, whoever these new attorneys are will need to get caught up to speed very quickly,” Montoya said. “I think it’s going to take some time. If there is any silver lining in COVID and not having trials, it’s that it’s going to give them some time to catch up.”
In a phone interview with El Paso Inc., Rosales said Montoya’s comments, made in a video posted on Facebook, were self-serving and caused panic for those whose cases are with the DA’s office. There are many attorneys and staff staying on, she said.
“The pandemic caused trials to come to a halt, and we don’t see rescheduling any time soon,” Rosales said. “That gives time for attorneys to come in and get acquainted with their caseloads. We’re in better circumstances than when an attorney quits and someone new comes in, or someone gets promoted and has to leave their caseload.”
She added that there are also non-attorney staff that are staying on and some who had previously left the DA’s office but are returning.
“We have employed very qualified attorneys, and many did stay on board,” said Rosales who is an attorney at Al-Hanna & Rosales Law Firm. “They’re very experienced, whether they’re investigators or victims advocates, and very qualified individuals will be joining our staff.”
DA’s office shakeups are not unheard of when a new prosecutor is elected, and the new DA has the ability to request something like an all-staff job reapplication process.
But Montoya said cities like Philadelphia and Houston have much larger DA’s offices, and an office with 300 prosecutors can more easily handle the turnover of 30 or 40 attorneys.
“There are some cities with multiple law schools that have a lot of lawyers. El Paso is not like that,” Montoya said. “When you have so many people looking for jobs, you’re going to be competing.”
He added, “there are some lawyers who have accepted job offers outside of El Paso. I’m expecting them to leave and am very sad about that, but they have to do what they have to do.”
Rosales said most of the incoming attorneys are local but that she does not want her office to be closed off to those who are interested in coming to El Paso and finding a home here.
“We kept a good number of attorneys from within the office. All our attorneys are local. I believe we only have one that’s coming in who is a newly licensed attorney. Basically, we were searching from in-home,” Rosales said. “My plan for the future is to try to expand the recruitment process, and hope to get people from other areas and communities and walks of life.”
Jaime Esparza, the outgoing district attorney, took office in 1993 and announced his retirement in July 2019.
“My priority is to ensure that the transition of the district attorney’s office to the new administration goes as smoothly as possible,” Esparza said in an emailed statement. “I am working hard so the new administration has the tools they need to succeed for the benefit of the community.”
There are 1,294 attorneys in El Paso County, according to the El Paso Bar Association.
Janet Monteros, president of the El Paso Bar Association, said the region has far fewer attorneys than places like Austin, which has more than 12,000, and Houston, which has more than 24,000.
Monteros said the El Paso Bar Association has teamed up with the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to provide webinars and training for the newly unemployed attorneys and support staff on what work is available and how to explore starting small businesses and practices.
“A lot of attorneys, I think, will go and get court appointments. But they have only so many appointments that can be given,” Monteros said. “We’re trying to get our membership to think outside of the box.
“There are businesses out there that can hire an in-house attorney, especially if they have regulatory demands for compliance. We’re trying to broaden the vision for attorneys here.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasionc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
