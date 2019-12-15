With all but one district declared in Britain’s election Friday morning, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives had won 364 seats — 47 more than they won in the last election, in 2017.
The victory is the party’s biggest since Margaret Thatcher captured a third term in 1987 — “literally before many of you were born,” Johnson told supporters Friday. It gives him a comfortable majority in the 650-seat House of Commons.
Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party had to reach even further back to find a more extreme result. It won 203 seats, down 59 from the previous vote, in its worst showing since 1935. It had not suffered a similar drubbing since 1983, when it took 209 seats.
The Scottish National Party captured 48 of Scotland’s 59 seats, a gain of 13. The Liberal Democrats, who were hoping to ride an anti-Brexit stance back to prominence, won just 11 seats, one fewer than in 2017.
Speaking to his constituents in Uxbridge early Friday morning, Johnson said that the election results appeared to have given his government “a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done.”
He also promised that his government would spend more at home after a decade of austerity under Conservative governments — in particular on Britain’s National Health Service, a cherished program whose conditions have deteriorated.
President Donald Trump, tweeting congratulations Friday morning, said Britain could “strike a massive new Trade Deal” after Brexit.
European leaders Friday welcomed the clarity of the British election result, which came during the last day of their summit in Brussels, in hopes that it would make way for resolution of the Brexit deal.
Johnson now has the majority needed to ratify his withdrawal agreement with Brussels by the Jan. 31 deadline laid out by Europe.
The Scottish National Party’s success — it won 48 of the 59 seats that it contested — will intensify the debate over independence for Scotland, which voted against Brexit and has largely rejected Britain’s major parties.
Corbyn told supporters he would not lead the party into another election, but that he would still oversee a “process of reflection.” He did not specify when he would step down.