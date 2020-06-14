Elizabeth Howe “Betty” Rogers passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 in El Paso, Texas at the age of 94.
Betty was born on April 18, 1926 in El Paso, Texas to Ethel (Howe) and James E “Jimmie” Rogers. She attended Dudley Elementary, El Paso High School and Texas College of Mines, where she majored in Journalism and was active in the student council, Women’s Intramurals, Junior Pan American Round Table, the Gold Diggers, Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, the Equestrian Club and served as a feature editor, photographer and business manager for The Prospector newspaper and other publications.
Betty began her career in insurance after graduating from college. She became a partner in Rogers & Belding Insurance, a company started by her father. Betty was known for being not only an incredibly intelligent businesswoman but also a perfect ambassadress for the family business. In 1956, she was the first female in Texas to obtain her Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and in 1972, she was named the Professional Insurance Woman of Texas.
There was little that Betty wasn’t good at or couldn’t work to achieve. An avid outdoorswoman, she spent her youth riding horses and barrel racing. She was an accomplished equestrian, belonging to the El Paso Riding and Driving Club and was a beloved counselor at Camp Mary White.
Betty is most remembered by her family and friends as a woman before her time. She was named Yo-Yo Champion of El Paso in the 1940s and she taught herself to play both the harmonica and the guitar. She built her own stereo in the 1960s just to prove she could. Known as one who could fix anything, Betty was responsible for assembling numerous Christmas presents and repairing anything her nieces and nephews brought her. She had her first solo flight in 1961 and continued to fly prop planes for fun and as a member of the women’s flying group the Ninety Nines for many years. Betty traveled the world extensively and was always excited about her next adventure.
In 1959, Betty was part of a group of 14 women who founded Temulac stable. They purchased their first racehorse, Winsham Lad (Laddie), who was named horse of the year twice. He was a great champion who won many races and his winnings helped build the Temulac stables into a successful venture. When Laddie was retired, Betty stabled him at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Posse and paid for his keep until he died.
Betty was a tireless volunteer, serving on the boards of Hospice of El Paso, El Paso Public Library Association, the YWCA of El Paso and Insurance Professionals of El Paso. She volunteered with many organizations, including the Junior League of El Paso, the Center for Volunteerism and Nonprofit Management, Sun Carnival Association, and El Paso Girl Scouts. Betty launched the KISS Project (Keep It Safe Students) for the Insurance Women’s organization to promote safe driving for high school students.
Betty is preceded in death by her nephew James “Jay” Crawford Kerr.
She is survived by her brother Jimmy Rogers, Jr. (Jody), and her sisters Nita Kerr and Carolyn “Stevie” Wieland (Mike), all of El Paso. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews Carolyn Kerr Anderson (Jud), Nancy Glass Kerr, Betsy Kerr Davis (Peter), Shelley Kerr Norris (Tim), Ginny Kerr Frye (Ted), Jimmy Rogers, III (Judy), Doug Rogers (Sherri), Michael Rogers (Ali), David Wieland (Laura), Kathleen Wieland Coleman (Paul) and Russell Wieland (Alma). She was loved by 22 great nieces and nephews and 10 great, great nieces and nephews.
A funeral is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16 at Martin Funeral Home West. A private graveside service will follow. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, please wear a mask if you plan to attend the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to YWCA of El Paso or El Paso Food Bank.
