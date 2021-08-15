After months of uncertainty about the future of Flix Brewhouse in El Paso, the theater’s CEO says they’ll be back soon.
Last month, the Austin Business Journal first reported that the El Paso location of the Flix Brewhouse theater chain had filed for bankruptcy.
Flix has 10 locations in several states and is based in Round Rock, Texas. Some other Flix theaters have reopened since pandemic-related restrictions forced their closures.
The theater chain, which combines a movie theater with a microbrewery, generated a lot of excitement when it opened its first El Paso location on the far Westside in 2019.
Allan Reagan, CEO of Flix Brewhouse Companies, said they had to file bankruptcy due to a months-long delay in receiving funds from the Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.
“Just last week we finally received the relief funds, which are intended to enable our emergence from bankruptcy and reopening in El Paso, hopefully sometime next month,” Reagan said in an email. “As I write, a fresh batch of our Lucha Libre Mexican lager is cold behind closed doors in anticipation of serving thirsty El Pasoans.”
In the email, he added, “Flix Brewhouse would like to publicly acknowledge and thank Representative Veronica Escobar for voting in favor of the SVOG relief package back in December 2020. These grants will restore a measure of both employment and quality of life to El Paso.”
According to the SBA, five different LLCs for Flix received a total of about $25.8 million through the program. Flix Brewhouse Texas V, which was the entity that filed for bankruptcy, received $3,077,598.
There have been other reports of long delays for venues across the country waiting on the SBA to issue the grants. The $16 billion federal program was set up as a lifeline for hurting venues during the pandemic.
Flix’s El Paso location filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on July 12 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Western District of Texas.
It reported assets of about $8.2 million and liabilities of more than $17 million in court filings. Its assets include nearly $1 million in furnishings and $3 million in equipment.
Among its creditors, Flix reports gift certificates totaling about $94,000.
Flix Brewhouse is one of the anchor tenants of the $100 million West Towne Marketplace. The theater has nine screens and the capability to brew 1,000 barrels of beer per year. A new theater chain, Flix opened its first location in 2011.
While retail, dining and movie theater industries took hard hits in 2020, those places have mostly rebounded. West Towne is back to being busy at nearly all times of the day.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
