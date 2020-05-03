El Paso nature preserve
The Wakeem/Teschner Nature Preserve, formerly known as Resler Canyon, was named a Texan by Nature certified project on April 23. The designation recognizes that the Westside arroyo ‘provides meaningful conservation efforts involving and benefitting people, prosperity and natural resources,’ according to Frontera Land Alliance, the nonprofit that owns and manages the land as a nature preserve. The property was on the verge of becoming a residential development in 2005 when Richard Teschner, then a professor at UTEP, used the inheritance he received after his mother died to donate almost $1.9 million, enabling Frontera to buy it from Hunt Development. The preserve is accessible at the end of Cadiz Street off of Sunland Park Drive.

