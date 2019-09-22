The Sun Bowl Association announced Wednesday that it has signed a two-year deal with Hyundai of El Paso and owner Oscar Leeser to sponsor El Paso’s largest community event, the Sun Bowl Parade.
The annual Thanksgiving tradition, previously sponsored by FirstLight Federal Credit Union, has a new name: Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of El Paso Sun Bowl Parade.
“We cannot thank Mr. Oscar Leeser enough for his longstanding loyalty to the Sun Bowl Association and to the community,” Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas said in a news release.
The parade was first organized by the El Paso Downtown Lions Club in 1935 and has been held on Thanksgiving Day since 1978. Last year, about 250,000 fans lined Montana Ave. to watch the floats, equestrian units, marching bands, dignitaries and dancers.