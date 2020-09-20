El Paso-based Hunt Communities celebrated the opening of Cimarron Canyon Park, a 3-acre park with green space, shaded play areas, trails and a dirt pump track for BMX biking.
On Wednesday, Hunt executives were joined by city staff and elected officials at a small, socially distanced ribbon-cutting ceremony in Cimarron, one of the company’s master-planned communities in Northwest El Paso.
“The completion of Cimarron Canyon Park comes at a critical time in our community as we continue to combat the COVID-19 virus,” said Mayor Dee Margo in a news release. “I commend all involved for creating an outdoor space citizens can enjoy while being active and taking care of themselves.”
The development of Cimarron was started several years ago by Hunt Companies. The El Paso-based conglomerate, which includes Hunt Communities, has about 7,800 employees in the U.S. and Europe. Located below the western slopes of the Franklin Mountains, the community will include more than 2,000 homes when fully developed.
“Our ongoing commitment is to develop neighborhoods that embrace the natural surroundings of our community,” Hunt Communities President Justin Chapman said in a statement. “Cimarron Canyon Park is a demonstration of Hunt’s forward-thinking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.