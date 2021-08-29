Key takeaways from the August report:
Employment
• Non-farm employment decreased on a monthly basis across the Paso del Norte region in June. El Paso, Las Cruces, and Ciudad Juárez lost 800 jobs, 1,300 jobs, and 300 jobs, respectively.
• Compared to June 2019, El Paso and Las Cruces continued to lag behind in non-farm employment numbers, with El Paso down 6,000 jobs and Las Cruces down 1,900 jobs.
• On a year-over-year basis, El Paso, Las Cruces, and Ciudad Juárez increased non-farm employment numbers in June by 10,700 jobs, 3,200 jobs, and 29,200 jobs, respectively.
Remittances
• Persistent disruptions in travel have continued to put upward pressure on remittances sent to Mexico. As such, remittances have reached their highest monthly levels ever recorded, totaling $4.5 billion in May 2021 and $4.4 billion in June 2021.
• In the January to June 2021 period, remittances sent to Mexico increased by 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Non-border states saw a similar increase in remittances of 23.1%, while remittances in northern border states increased at a slightly lower rate of 18.4%.
Border crossings
• The top ten U.S.-Mexico border ports of entry (PoE) in terms of loaded container truck crossings increased in the January to June 2021 period on a year-over-year basis. El Paso PoE exhibited the third largest increase at approximately 52,000 truck crossings (28.0%).
• The majority of the top ten U.S.-Mexico ports of entry in terms of total passenger and pedestrian crossings decreased in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year. El Paso PoE experienced the second largest decline with a loss of roughly 405,000 passenger andpedestrian crossings (-4.9%).
The full report is online at www.utep.edu/hunt-institute, under the “Newsletter” tab.
