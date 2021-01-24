The Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation has issued a $1 million challenge grant to support nonprofits in Juárez over the next five years.
The foundation will provide $1 for every $2 raised through Fundación Paso del Norte para la Salud y Bienestar, a sister foundation of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, according to a news release.
It is the Hunt Foundation’s second Juárez-focused matching grant. The first met its goal of raising $2 million and established a network of more than 50 nonprofits in Juárez that share fundraising, capacity building and sustainability planning resources. It also provided grants to 35 nonprofits to support their programming and operational costs, according to the foundation.
“Our first community challenge grant to the Fundación Paso del Norte was fully matched, showing that the people of Ciudad Juárez are committed to improving the quality of life in their region,” Woody Hunt, chairman of the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation, said in a news release. “We believe this second matching grant will allow the Fundación to raise even more funds to support local organizations working to improve the community health and wellness.”
The five-year grant will be made in annual installments of $200,000 through 2025. For more information, go online to FundacionPDN.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.