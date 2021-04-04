While two of the three signature projects that voters approved in 2012 are on hold, the $70 million El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center is moving along with $30 million in commitments from private donors and $40 million from the bond election.
On Tuesday, a table-top model of what is expected to be one of the museum’s feature attractions was unveiled along with the announcement of a $5 million donation from the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation.
The museum design work by the Snøhetta architectural firm, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices around the world, is complete, and construction work began in December behind the El Paso Community Foundation Room at 333 N. Oregon Street.
The grand opening is tentatively planned for fall 2022.
The 3D model of the “Anything’s Possible Climber” fashioned by Fab Lab of El Paso is a little over three feet tall and is impressive for its detail and complexity.
When completed, the climber will stand 50 feet tall and will be as breathtaking as it is unique.
“This has been built specifically for El Paso, and you cannot find this climber in any other museum in the world,” said Stephanie Otero, the museum project’s interim director and vice president of operations at the El Paso Community Foundation.
“Kids are going to be able to climb, walk, run, crawl and wriggle throughout all of the stages,” she said.
To liven the model up a little, it’s populated with tiny 3D digitized kids whom Fab Lab copied from head to toe.
“Every one of them is made after somebody that actually lives in El Paso,” Otero said.
Asked about the $5 million donation, Josh Hunt said it’s not the first and won’t be the last contribution from the family foundation and the small group of donors, including the El Paso Community Foundation’s president, Eric Pearson, and businessman Miguel Fernandez, who decided early on to guarantee El Paso a first-class children’s museum.
“The three of us kind of said, ‘How do we speed up the children’s museum?’” said Hunt, executive vice president of Hunt Companies and chairman of the board of the children’s museum. “It seemed like it was kind of moving along slowly coming out of the 2012 bond.”
“We got together and decided to add a layer of excellence to the project and make it world class because we thought it was underfunded. That’s when we got engaged, and we’ve been involved since then.”
They formed a public-private partnership headed by Hunt that is similar to partnerships that backed the renovation of the Plaza Theatre and construction of Southwest University Park, home field to the Chihuahuas baseball team and The Locomotive soccer team.
“This announcement today is a testament to all the hard work from multiple partners working together to open a world-class children’s museum for our city and a one of a kind experience,” Hunt said.
The result will be a children’s museum that will rival any other in the world, he said, adding they’ve raised about $25 million so far.
“After we hit our $30 million, my goal is to continue raising money because we’ll need to continue to enhance it in the years and decades to come,” Hunt said. “That’s why I think having the private sector working with the public sector makes a more viable path for this museum.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
