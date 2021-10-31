Last Sunday, Oct. 24, in view of Diana Natalicio’s former office on the campus of the University of Texas at El Paso, the community came together.
Natalicio, the former UTEP president, died in September at age 82. She was honored Sunday night with a memorial at Centennial Plaza, a space that didn’t exist when Natalicio first began at UTEP and one that she worked to create.
“When I was a student and teacher here, this was a parking lot. It was concrete parking spaces,” said U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar. “She brought it back to life. Her vision wasn’t just about ensuring she uplifted our students and gave them a path for the future, but she knew that their sense of place was important as well.”
Hundreds of community leaders, UTEP alumni and friends of Natalicio were present for the tribute, with Centennial Plaza covered in white folding chairs.
Program speakers included UTEP professor Richard Pineda; UT Chancellor James Milliken; Natalicio’s brother, Bill Seidhoff; and lifelong friend, Sharon Croissant.
UTEP President Heather Wilson recalled that at several times over the years, Natalicio declined to have a building named after her, but rather was dedicated to making UTEP itself a better place for students.
“She was about access and excellence in higher education, and lasting research-based systemic change,” Wilson said.
Wilson also announced that the UT System had approved the establishment of the Diana Natalicio Institute for Hispanic Student Success at UTEP.
“The best thing we can do to remember Dr. Natalicio is to do the work, to build on the strong foundation established here in the Paso del Norte,” Wilson said.
Speakers remembered Natalicio’s contributions to UTEP and El Paso, as well as her love of the borderland.
During Natalicio’s tenure, UTEP grew in size and prestige while retaining its mission of providing affordable higher education opportunities for borderland students.
Natalicio oversaw UTEP for 31 years. During her time as president, enrollment at UTEP grew from 14,000 students to more than 25,000.
UTEP also reached R1 research university status during Natalicio’s tenure, and annual research expenditures grew from $2.6 million to $95 million.
She was lauded as a leader in championing affordable, quality higher education and for being committed to UTEP as a Hispanic-serving institution.
Natalicio was born in 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri. She graduated from St. Louis University and she was a lifelong Cardinals fan.
Natalicio’s brother, Bill Seidhoff, said Natalicio loved El Paso and her work at UTEP. He said their parents also moved to El Paso in 1972 and spent 30 years in the city.
“They had the pleasure of seeing their daughter achieve incredible things that they were so proud to experience with her,” Seidhoff said. “To everyone in El Paso, I say thank you for embracing Diana and my family, and for all the love you extended to them.”
On Sunday, many in the crowd gathered dressed in UTEP orange and blues, while others wore UTEP T-shirts commemorating Natalicio’s signature hair bun.
Some ladies even donned their own hair bun to remember the UTEP president.
Sharon Croissant, a lifelong friend of Natalicio’s, spoke at the event. Croissant and Natalicio first met when they were registering for kindergarten, and Croissant said she thought of Natalicio as her “best friend forever.”
The two went through elementary, middle and high school together, and remained friends for long after. They even celebrated their 80th birthdays together in St. Louis by going to a couple of Cardinals games.
“My parting wish to you, her beloved El Paso community, is that you too may have a best friend like Diana in your life,” Croissant said. “She will always have a special place in my heart.”
Natalicio was an El Paso Inc. Woman of Impact, additionally honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the newspaper company in 2019.
View more photos and a video of the celebration of life online at ElPasoInc.com.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.