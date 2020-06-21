Hub International’s El Paso office, which employs 64 people, will move into WestStar Tower when it is finished next year in Downtown El Paso.
The global insurance brokerage will occupy 13,000 square feet on the 15th floor of the 20-story building. Right now, its offices are in the One San Jacinto Plaza tower at 201 E. Main.
“We are excited to be locating in what will be the most modern, technologically advanced commercial office space in El Paso and being part of the transformation and future of Downtown,” said Don Margo, president of HUB El Paso, in a statement.
The El Paso office specializes in property and casualty, employee benefits, life and personal insurance products.
Developed by El Paso-based WestStar Bank and Hunt Companies, WestStar Tower will be the tallest building in El Paso at more than 313 feet high. Both companies will have their headquarters in the building, which will have a restaurant and about 850 parking spaces in an attached garage.
