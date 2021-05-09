Health insurance is still one of the benefits workers value most. But there’s been a shift in what workers and employers are asking for, and that now includes more flexibility.
Workforce Solutions Borderplex shared the results of its new workplace culture survey with El Paso Inc. The survey of employers and employees attempts to gauge what kind of shifts have taken place over the last year with remote work and schedule flexibility.
After a year that saw many businesses send their employees home to work, employers are starting to bring workers back to the office. For many places, the typical 9-to-5 in-person workday has shifted.
“Workforce is in listening mode right now,” said Leila Melendez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex. “We’re listening to and asking, what are people experiencing, what decisions are being made, what are they based on. Those factors are very different from pre-COVID.”
Melendez said workers are better at identifying their own needs, which is affecting what they want from employers, including child care, flexible schedules or more remote work opportunities.
Of the 35 employer responses, about 57% said they have modified schedules for an employee’s circumstance. More than half of respondents also said they have given employees the option to work from home.
There were few responses by employees. Of the five respondents, about 60% said their business did not have the option for work-from-home schedules. At least one respondent said flexibility had been offered earlier in the pandemic but had been phased out.
“Here that tells me that these employees saw that flexibility as a benefit and now it’s been taken away,” Melendez said. “The benefits a company used to offer were health, dental, 401(k). They still may be important, but I think accommodations, schedules, worksites, flexibility, are the new benefits employees will be looking for.”
For some businesses, flexibility is built into the industry, but working from home isn’t. Restaurant and retail employees cannot work from home, but sometimes do have opportunities to trade shifts and work with employers on flexibility.
Maggie Asfahani, owner of the Salt + Honey Bakery Cafe in Five Points, said there hasn’t been a huge change in the workforce at her businesses and that she prioritizes a work culture where employees feel supported.
“I think the restaurant industry, in general, can treat people like they’re just cogs in a machine, and I work hard to show my appreciation, and hopefully they feel like it’s a family,” Asfahani said.
Asfahani said it has been harder to be flexible in the service industry recently because some establishments are stretched thin with fewer workers.
“There’s less people available. That’s something that people can blame on a lot of things, like unemployment (benefits). But I do agree that if you’re making more on unemployment than at your job, then there might be a problem at your job,” Asfahani said.
While service industry jobs oftentimes attract workers like college students that are looking for flexibility, there are other sectors that have been able to work out a balance of in-person and remote workers.
Denisse Arrieta, business services manager at Workforce Solutions, said the group has been working with businesses on how to offer more flexibility with employees and examine different parts of the business and whether they need to function at set times.
“People are used to doing business a certain way, and they feel their business can only function in certain hours,” Arrieta said.
She added that Workforce Solutions has also been talking to businesses about wages and remaining competitive to attract the right talent.
Melendez said the pre-COVID usual workweek has also changed since the pandemic, and that some employers may reconsider their reasons for why they might need an employee in the brick-and-mortar office every day at the same time.
“If you’re trying to accomplish micromanaging, it doesn’t matter where they (employees) are,” Melendez said.
She said it’s important for employers and employees to have the conversations needed to figure out who works well in different environments, and that now is the time to speak up as more of the economy enters the post-pandemic era.
“It’s up to everyone to talk about this, not be afraid to bring this up,” Melendez said. “It’s important to know our future of work depends on what we want it to be. If you’re not part of the conversation you’re going to get what everyone else designs.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com
