When the pandemic started, prompting lockdowns, widespread layoffs and the cancellation of the 2020 baseball season, MountainStar Sports Group executives had a decision to make: How would they ride out the pandemic?
In the end, they decided to hold on to the staff and put everybody to work convincing Chihuahuas ticket holders and corporate partners to hang on until the 2021 season.
“It was an arduous effort at times given the number of relationships we have,” Alan Ledford, president of MountainStar Sports Group, told El Paso Inc. on Wednesday. “But it was also rewarding, and from a business perspective, has accomplished the objectives we set out for our group.
“I think it’s going to put us in a place going forward, in 2021 and beyond, to go to greater heights.”
The last time fans stood elbow to elbow at Southwest University Park – thousands of them, maskless, cheering on the Chihuahuas – was on a balmy summer night on Labor Day in 2019. El Paso was deep in healing from the previous month’s mass shooting.
Since then, things have changed. But the park is still there, waiting to be a community gathering place again. After a dormant 2020 with no minor league baseball games across the country, the Chihuahuas are back.
On May 13, the Chihuahuas return to Southwest University Park in Downtown El Paso after the pandemic-related hiatus. The Chihuahuas will play the Albuquerque Isotopes.
“We haven’t had the chance to meet with friends and neighbors, and people we haven’t met yet but will in a fun, enjoyable social setting,” Ledford said. “We haven’t been able to do that for so many months.”
This year, the El Paso Locomotive soccer club will also host more home games at the park, this time with even more fans. The Locomotive’s first home game is May 8 against New Mexico United.
As the two teams prepare for their return to the park, there’s a web of employees who have worked behind-the-scenes to keep the organization up and running through the toughest days of 2020 and beyond.
In May, Sports Illustrated declared that Minor League Baseball was in crisis. Half of the minor league organizations that responded to its survey reported they had laid off or furloughed staff. And 35% of respondents said they were seriously concerned that lost revenue from this season would impact their ability to operate next season.
Ledford said MountainStar Sports Group was able to maintain relationships with community partners, sponsors and season ticket holders by contacting all of them, keeping in touch for over a year and becoming a resource for what they need.
None of MountainStar Sports Group’s full-time employees were laid off, and its corporate partners have hung on, Ledford said. Employees head back to the office this week, after 85 all-staff Zoom meetings and a bunch of vaccines.
While baseball will be a welcome return to Downtown, there will be some changes. In the ballpark, people will be required to wear masks at all times, except for when eating or drinking in their reserved seats.
One of the biggest changes is the ballpark has moved to a cashless system.
Cash will no longer be accepted for concessions or at the team shop. Debit and credit cards, as well as mobile payments like Apple Pay, will be accepted.
Ledford said the move to a cashless system will make things more efficient and touchless, reducing the spread of germs.
“It will take some getting used to, but we know people will enjoy that thoroughly,” Ledford said. “It’s become commonplace throughout professional sports in this country, that the majority of the facilities operate in that manner.”
The Chihuahuas played 70 games at the ballpark in 2019. That number plummeted to zero in 2020. The Locomotive were able to play 12 home matches, and the first four of those games did not have fans in attendance.
In 2021, the crowds will still be smaller. Ledford said Southwest University Park will open with 70% capacity to start both the baseball and soccer seasons. That number could be adjusted if the pandemic situation continues to improve.
As excitement mounts, Ledford said ticket sales have been constant.
“We’re pleased with where we are in all regards, and we look forward to continuing to grow our fan base as we move through 2021 and into 2022,” he said.
There’s also excitement for the return of baseball for Downtown and surrounding businesses after 2020 wiped out significant traffic to local establishments.
“The benefits of this venue have exceeded everyone’s wildest expectations, and we’re proud to be part of that. This is an opportunity to help restart Downtown, to help get people used to coming Downtown,” Ledford said. “This is going to be a significant help as Downtown builds momentum going forward.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.