El Paso hotelier Marco Ortega says the devastation the coronavirus outbreak has inflicted on the hotel industry “isn’t even comparable” to the financial impact of 9/11, the 2008 recession and government shutdown combined. It’s worse.
“These last couple of years were record-breaking years in terms of occupancy, but right now we’re seeing record-breaking low occupancy,” said Ortega, president of the El Paso Hotel and Lodging Association.
With billions of dollars and nearly 3.9 million hospitality jobs at stake nationwide, according to the American Hotel & Lodging Association, the industry is an essential one that’s been bearing the brunt of the historic economic disruption – leaving no city unaffected, including El Paso.
“It’s unprecedented, this is something that has never been seen before,” said Ortega, who is general manager of the Staybridge Suites near El Paso International Airport.
He added that he has spoken to hotel owners in Northern California who have had to shut down their businesses altogether — a reality El Paso hotels haven’t faced yet.
“I’m really hoping and knocking on wood every day that that does not happen here,” Ortega said. “I have a lot of friends very dear and close to me that are in the hospitality industry.
“I’ve been doing this for 15 years, and I would not want to see my friends go through that. It’s hard enough to lay off your team members.”
With abysmal occupancy rates, hotels throughout the nation have been forced to lay off employees. And in El Paso, some managers are even taking on multiple duties to cope with their dwindling workforce.
“The managers are the ones that are working a lot of hours. You have managers that will man the front desk, and then you might have another manager working in housekeeping and maintenance,” said Marianne Rosas, director of marketing and sales for Esperanto Developments. “You need to have some kind of management on the property in case something happens.
“Some of our hotels have restaurants, so we’ve had a manager cooking and then maybe another as a server.”
Rosas oversees six hotels in El Paso County, including Hotel Indigo in Downtown, and she said that only one of those hotels has dipped below 20% occupancy. Anything below that threshold prompts the ownership to consider the possibility of closing the hotel down, Rosas said.
“We’ve laid off about 80% to 90% of our staff,” she said. “We’re a tight community of hoteliers and based on talking to other GMs and seeing how they’re doing and how they’re surviving, many have had to let go about 80% to 90% of their staff and only do a skeleton crew.”
As the pandemic creates more uncertainty for the industry, hoteliers in El Paso have each other within arm’s reach for guidance and a sense of solidarity.
“We’re just talking about how to support one another and just trying to figure out how to get through this. El Paso is resilient and so is the Hotel and Lodging Association here,” said Carleen Garcia, general manager of the Holiday Inn Express by the El Paso airport. “We have emails going out about potential closures and different things.
“Luckily, we are one of those that are still working because we are an essential business since we house people so that’s one of the big things.”
The city of El Paso and El Paso County issued “stay home, work safe” orders on Tuesday. They describe hotels and motels as “residences” that will remain in operation throughout the duration of the orders.
Although lodging businesses can remain in operation, they still face the grim reality of plummeting revenue and layoffs, which means cutting down on perks one would usually expect at a hotel.
At the Hampton Inn and Suites El Paso Airport, guests can no longer enjoy breakfast or take a shuttle to the airport, according to General Manager Gabriel Ayub.
He expects the impact on the hotel industry to linger even after the pandemic begins to subside.
“We hope and are optimistic that it will come back strong but not right away because when times are tough, businesses cut travel as part of their expenses from the get-go,” Ayub said. “That’s when we get affected, when businesses aren’t doing as well.”
Bryan Mena, who is pursuing a degree in political science from UTEP, is an intern at El Paso Inc. He can be reached at news@elpasoinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.