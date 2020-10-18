A grand opening event at Downtown’s newly opened Hotel Paso del Norte was postponed last week.
Officials with the hotel said Thursday’s event was postponed due to El Paso’s spike in coronavirus cases.
The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
“For more than 100 years, the cultural tapestry of our city has been woven in, through and around the Hotel Paso del Norte,” officials said in a news release. “With a century-long legacy, there’s no reason to rush a large celebration. As we’ve always been, we’ll be here and ready to celebrate together when the time is right.”
The hotel and restaurants remain open for guests, with local health safety protocols in place. Rooms are available for reservation at hotelpdn.com.
On Friday, El Paso County reported its highest-ever daily number of new COVID-19 cases, 838. Public health officials last week also rolled back dine-in hours for restaurants, limited group gatherings and have kept bars closed.
The Hotel Paso del Norte, part of the Marriott Autograph Collection, opened after years of renovations on Oct. 8.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.